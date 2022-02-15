BOONE — Tish Miller was the the recipient of the Citizen’s Award from the Boone Police Department, the department announced on Feb. 14
According to Boone Police, Miller has gone above and beyond to support and encourage the police department for several years.
“As the Loss Prevention Specialist at Walmart in Boone, she has assisted us on numerous investigations, has come along side us to conduct loss prevention training to local businesses and has volunteered with us on community outreaches,” the department posted. “This is only to name a few things that Tish has been a part of in public and behind the scenes. Her heart to serve represents the best in our community!”
