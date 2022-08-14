BOONE — Members of the Boone Police Department gathered with the community at Meadow Hill for a "Summer Blast' on Aug. 12.
This was the second annual gathering at the apartment complex with food, water activities and games.
BPD Community Resource Officer Kat Eller helped organize the event with property manager April Wilcox and Trinity Baptist Church.
Eller took care of the water games, Wilcox and some of the Meadow Hill maintenance staff cooked hotdogs and Trinity brought ice cream. Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department also went to the event and sprayed water for the community members to play in.
"The biggest thing was is trying to just build relationships with everybody here in the community and in the police department," Eller said. "Just come out and have a good time with kids."
The first summer blast event was held last year. Wilcox said at the time, she was just trying to do something fun for everyone in the Meadow Hill community. She met Eller and then someone at Trinity and came together to make the event happen.
"This year, we were a little bit more organized, it seems to be more successful. I hear a lot of the tenants saying 'thank you for doing this,'" Wilcox said. "Of course, the kids love it. We just wanted to do something to bring everybody together and create a community."
Pastor Nathan Caparolie also said the event was about bringing the community together and supporting and encouraging the departments that came. He said it was especially about trying to make a positive impact on the children's lives.
Wilcox said she loved seeing the children out playing at the event and that it makes her "happy."
One of those playing in the water was 12-year-old Michael Morgan. He said it was fun playing with his family, friends, police and the fire department.
"It's always fun to have people out here and have fun, play with," Morgan said.
His favorite part was getting to soak Eller with water. He also said he hopes the event keeps happening.
For Matt Thompson, one of the Meadow Hill employees who helped grill hot dogs for everyone, it was fun seeing the children have a fun time as well as seeing a sheriff deputy — in full uniform — having water fights with the kids.
Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau also stopped by the event.
"We're really excited we had a good turnout and could give the kids something fun to do. and we're looking forward to planning more events in this community and getting to know everyone a little bit better," Le Beau said. "It's really great just to build partnerships in the community. We're talking about doing some programs throughout the school year just to have further interaction with kids and, and help them get the place where they're at."
Le Beau said he managed to not get as wet as he did last year, but still got a little wet after he got hit with a water pistol.
