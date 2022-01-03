The Boone Police Department is asking community members to not travel unless necessary.
"Very slick and dangerous road conditions in the entire areas of Watauga, Avery and Ashe Counties," Boone Police posted on Facebook on Jan. 3. "If you need to, please drive with extreme caution. Thank you and be safe."
