Boone Police logo web

CHARLOTTE — An undercover detective with the Boone Police Department played a key role in the case that led to a previously convicted sex offender being sentenced to life in prison on April 4. 

Brian Wittke, 51, a previously convicted sex offender who shared child pornography online and produced child pornography of two children under age two, was sentenced to life in prison, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Wittke, of Wilkes County, was also ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender should he ever be released from prison.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.