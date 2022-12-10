BOONE — A new but familiar police car could be seen on King Street during the Boone Holiday Parade Saturday.
The newly designed police car for the Boone Police Department debuted during the parade as one of the lead vehicles.
BOONE — A new but familiar police car could be seen on King Street during the Boone Holiday Parade Saturday.
The newly designed police car for the Boone Police Department debuted during the parade as one of the lead vehicles.
The design features mountains with the word "police" over them along with "Boone" above the back tire. The Boone Police logo is on the front side near the door.
Marty Shue, who's son Caleb is an officer at BPD, created the design.
"We were really excited to use the Christmas parade as an opportunity to present our new police car design to the communities. Officer Caleb Shue drove the car accompanied by his parents. His father, Marty Shue, submitted the design that was selected by Town Council. We feel that the design depicts the beauty of our region and is unique among police car designs," Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau said. "I want to thank Town Council for their guidance in this process. It was their idea to open it up to the community, which ultimately led to this design."
Le Beau said they don’t have a time frame on when all of the cars will be outfitted with the new design, but he said one or two cars would "probably" be done per week as the business putting the design on the cars is in Statesville so the department has to shuffle the cars back and forth.
Town council chose the vehicle design out of five submissions put before them during their September meeting.
The new design came after the department called on the community to submit ideas for the car.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.