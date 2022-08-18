BOONE — The Boone Police Department is calling on community members and artists to help redesign their police vehicles. 

"The Boone Police Department would like to change the look of our police cars. We are soliciting input from the Boone community to help us. We would like to have a design that would symbolize our community and present a professional, approachable appearance. Our thoughts are to depict the beauty of Boone and can include our commitment to serving, protecting and engaging in community policing. We wish to give our community a voice in this decision and look forward to seeing what ideas come forward," Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau stated in a press release. 

