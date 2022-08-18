BOONE — The Boone Police Department is calling on community members and artists to help redesign their police vehicles.
"The Boone Police Department would like to change the look of our police cars. We are soliciting input from the Boone community to help us. We would like to have a design that would symbolize our community and present a professional, approachable appearance. Our thoughts are to depict the beauty of Boone and can include our commitment to serving, protecting and engaging in community policing. We wish to give our community a voice in this decision and look forward to seeing what ideas come forward," Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau stated in a press release.
The design contest will begin on Aug. 19, and will close Sept. 9. The department will accept designs from any interested community-centered individuals (i.e. those who work, shop, do life in Boone) who would like their art displayed on the police vehicles.
There is no age requirement for this contest. As this is a public contest, BPD and the town of Boone will announce the winner’s name on the website and social media pages after the vehicle has been outfitted with the design in the coming months. The winner will be contacted prior to the public announcement.
“Our community of local artists do a masterful job of capturing the images and elements that create visuals that people associate with Boone and the High Country. This project provides both a unique canvas and rare opportunity to create a brand that reflects the spirit of our community and its support for an important partner. We are excited to see the end result and know this will be another representation of how our community supports artists and their abilities to inspire us with their work," said David Jackson, President and CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, in a press release.
In addition to having the design displayed on the police vehicles, the town of Boone and the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to create a rewards package for the winner.
The following are the rules for the contest and more details.
The design will be featured on black vehicles. Please make sure that the colors chosen will pop (while also fitting with the ‘Boone vibe’)!
You can make the design as simple or fancy as you like.
No design will appear on the windows, windshield, or back window, so please create accordingly.
The design should have no additional words of any sort.
No political statements or symbols will be allowed.
While BPD stated they love App State, and the value they bring to Boone, BPD will not be using App State insignia, reference, etc.
Both sides of the vehicle will be identical.
The current wording and Boone PD badge will be in the same spot, so look at the "badge template" here to see where they will land on your design. That said, you can submit your design on the "blank templates" linked here.
The Boone Police Department will have sole discretion on deciding on which, or if, a submitted design is chosen.
The person submitting the design must be a community-centered individual of Boone.
