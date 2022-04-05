BOONE – The Boone Police Department and one of their K9s visited with residents of Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation on April 1.
Corporal Evan Laws and Officer Kat Eller brought K9 Ziva, a 4-year-old German shepherd, to meet the residents and talk to them about her experience as a police dog.
Ziva has trained as a police dog for three years and is experienced in locating drugs. She also helps Corporal Laws find his keys if they ever go missing, according to the officers.
Many of the residents were excited to see Ziva, with some of them saying that it had been awhile since they had seen a dog.
Ziva was also very excited to be there, and as an added bonus, got lots of pets and love from the residents.
