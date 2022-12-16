BOONE — The Boone Police Department is seeking information about two separate incidents of theft from construction sites in Boone.
In the morning hours of Dec. 13, officers with the Boone Police Department responded to two separate incidents of theft from construction sites in the 1200 and 1300 blocks of Blowing Rock Road. The thefts occurred at the old Green’s Hotel construction site and the new car wash construction site.
At both sites, numerous construction related items were stolen including numerous DeWalt and Kobalt tools, and bundles of PVC pipe in various sizes. At one site, both the building and a construction trailer were broken into.
The Boone Police Department is seeking to identify the individual(s) who were in involved in the breaking and entering’s and theft of equipment. The department are also seeking any witnesses to these incidents, which likely occurred in the overnight hours, according to BPD.
The Boone Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident or of the identity of those involved, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900. Those with information may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip to www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251. All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
