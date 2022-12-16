Boone Police logo web

BOONE — The Boone Police Department is seeking information about two separate incidents of theft from construction sites in Boone. 

In the morning hours of Dec. 13, officers with the Boone Police Department responded to two separate incidents of theft from construction sites in the 1200 and 1300 blocks of Blowing Rock Road. The thefts occurred at the old Green’s Hotel construction site and the new car wash construction site.

