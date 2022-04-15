BOONE — One person has died after a crash involving multiple vehicles on NC Hwy 105 Thursday afternoon, according to the Boone Police Department.
At approximately 4:48 p.m. Thursday, April 14, Boone Police, Boone Fire and Watauga Medics responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving three passenger cars and two motorcycles on NC Hwy 105 in the vicinity of the intersection with Snaggy Mountain Blvd. One of the motorcycle riders was killed in the crash.
Nicholas Thomas Dewinkeleer, 43, of West End, North Carolina, died at Watauga Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.
Colin Brett Matthews, 29, of Sugar Mountain, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired. Matthews received a $100,000 secured bond pending a May 20 court appearance.
Boone Police officers trained in traffic crash reconstruction are continuing their investigation of the crash, according to the department.
Additional charges may be sought after the completion of the investigation and consultation with the Watauga County District Attorney’s Office.
