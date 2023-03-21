BOONE — The Boone Police Department arrested and charged a woman after she allegedly filed a false robbery report.
On March 12, at 7:37 p.m., officers assigned to the Boone Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to the Greenway Trail parking area, located at 567 Deerfield Road, for a reported robbery. The reporting person, Kayla Alderson, stated a male subject had restrained her, held a bladed weapon to her throat and demanded her purse. According to BPD, Alderson stated the male subject fled the area on foot with her purse containing approximately $1,000 in cash from her place of employment.
With the assistance of Appalachian Regional Healthcare Police Department and Appalachian State Police Department, officers searched the surrounding area for a potential suspect matching the description provided by Alderson, according to the department.
During the investigation conducted by Boone Police Department, several discrepancies in Alderson’s description of the alleged robbery were discovered, according to BPD. It was discovered Alderson conspired with another individual to craft a narrative that would lead to responding officers believing a robbery had occurred.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Boone Police arrested and charged Alderson with Filing a False Police Report. Alderson was arrested on March 16, and taken before a Watauga County Magistrate where her conditions of release were set. She was issued a court date of April 14, to appear in Watauga County District Court, and then was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.
The Boone Police Department would like to thank the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department, the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Police Department, Appalachian State University Police Department for assisting with the investigation.
