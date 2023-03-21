Boone Police logo web

BOONE —  The Boone Police Department arrested and charged a woman after she allegedly filed a false robbery report. 

On March 12, at 7:37 p.m., officers assigned to the Boone Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to the Greenway Trail parking area, located at 567 Deerfield Road, for a reported robbery. The reporting person, Kayla Alderson, stated a male subject had restrained her, held a bladed weapon to her throat and demanded her purse. According to BPD, Alderson stated the male subject fled the area on foot with her purse containing approximately $1,000 in cash from her place of employment.

