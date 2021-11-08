BOONE – Boone Police have arrested a suspect for alleged arson of the Boone ABC Store, the department announced on Nov. 8.
On Oct. 25, Boone Police officers and Boone Fire personnel responded to the Boone ABC Store at 2067 Blowing Rock Road for a report of smoke on the side of the building.
Upon their arrival, Boone Police stated in a press release that it was discovered that several empty cardboard boxes stacked in a loading area had been ignited and the fire had caused damage to vinyl siding on the store.
Upon completion of the joint investigation between the Boone Fire Department and Boone Police Department and collection of video evidence, officers identified Jessie Clyde Bare, age 38, of Lenoir, as the suspect, based on the video evidence and interactions with him the previous night, according to the Boone Police Department.
Bare was located by Watauga Sheriff’s Office Deputies and agreed to interview. Subsequent to the interview, Sgt. Candace Burlingame with the Boone Police Department Investigations Division charged Bare with felony arson. Bare was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate where he was given a $35,000 secured bond and a court date of Dec. 17, according to the Boone Police Department.
