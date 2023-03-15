Members of the inaugural Boone Police Citizens Police Academy. Left to right: Chief Andy Le Beau, David Itson, Kurt Love, Marisa Cornell, Lucinda Bowers, Marge McKinney, Todd Carter, Yolanda Adams, Sharon Escobar, Jorge Escobar, Rubi Escobar, Dalton George, Russell Letourneau. Not Pictured: Tina McKnight.
BOONE — The Boone Police Department celebrated the inaugural class of the Citizen’s Police Academy in a graduation ceremony last week.
During the academy — which started on Jan. 26 — community members got to learn about various aspects of the police department, including leadership, body cameras, K-9 officers at BPD, SWAT, criminal investigations, an overview of the patrol division and community policing.
The final class — on March 9 — was a celebration and graduation for the first attendees hosted at the Temple of the High Country.
“I believe it went really well,” Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau said. “We got a lot of positive feedback from the group.”
Le Beau said the attendees will meet to discuss the academy and what they learned and provide feedback to the department, which will be community-led.
“We want to give an opportunity for that type of feedback,” Le Beau said.
Le Beau said his takeaway from the first academy was the community-building aspect which comes from interaction. He said it’s hard to serve people if you don’t know what’s important to them and what their thoughts are on different issues.
“I think it’s really helpful for them — when they get inundated from police issues around the country — to be able to see and hear firsthand from their local police officials ‘hey, here’s, here’s how we do things. Here’s our policy, here’s our procedures. Here’s what it looks like for us,” Le Beau said. “I think that was very informative.”
The plan moving forward is to “hopefully” host one of these two times a year, Le Beau said. One would be in the fall and the other would be in the spring as long as they have the capacity.
“We just want to make sure we provide interested community members with a seat at the table to learn about their police department and for them to have an opportunity to give feedback to their police department,” Le Beau said.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.