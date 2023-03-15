Citizen's Academy Group shot

Members of the inaugural Boone Police Citizens Police Academy. Left to right: Chief Andy Le Beau, David Itson, Kurt Love, Marisa Cornell, Lucinda Bowers, Marge McKinney, Todd Carter, Yolanda Adams, Sharon Escobar, Jorge Escobar, Rubi Escobar, Dalton George, Russell Letourneau. Not Pictured: Tina McKnight.

 Photo courtesy BPD

BOONE — The Boone Police Department celebrated the inaugural class of the Citizen’s Police Academy in a graduation ceremony last week. 

During the academy — which started on Jan. 26 — community members got to learn about various aspects of the police department, including leadership, body cameras, K-9 officers at BPD, SWAT, criminal investigations, an overview of the patrol division and community policing.

Le Beau speaks

Le Beau speaks to the assembled graduates and others during the celebration.

