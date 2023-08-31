finmore transition theft-suspect veh.jpg
Photo courtesy BPD

BOONE — The Boone Police Department is seeking information regarding a bicycle theft that occurred on Aug. 20.

On Aug. 20, the Boone Police Department responded to a report of a theft of a bicycle at the Finmore Apartment Complex, located at 241 Shadowline Drive. The bicycle, a burgundy and black in color Transition Sentinel, was removed from a bike rack at the apartment complex at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. The theft was captured on surveillance footage.

finmore transition theft-suspect veh 2 edit.jpg
  

