BOONE — The Old Navy, located in the Boone Mall, will officially close its doors on Jan. 24, according to Kelsey Varwig of Old Navy Communications.
The closing date was all Varwig could share at this time.
“As we adapt to the current market conditions and meet the increase in online demand, we are looking thoughtfully at our real estate to support the best path forward and our Gap Inc. Power Plan 2023,” Varwig said in an email. “Shoppers can always continue to shop our family of brands online should a store near them close.”
Gap Inc. owns the Old Navy Brand. In October 2020, the company shared a plan to close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic — also under Gap Inc.’s umbrella — stores across North America by the end of 2023.
