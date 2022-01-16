BOONE — A group of neighborhood children are offering a free hot meal on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as they participate in a random act of kindness.
They will give out the meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 495 Tracy Circle in Boone on Jan. 17. Those who wish to get one can park and beep to get the food. One of the parents, Tonya Canter, said the idea came to her when she was messaging a friend who supplements his income by snowplowing during the winter.
"He plows in Boone, but his home is pretty far outside town limits, so I told him to stop by if he needs a break to get warm or if he needs a warm meal," Canter said. "Then it hit me, 'why don’t I offer a hot meal to all the snow plow workers and people working out in the cold?'"
It's just her and her 6-year-old, so Canter said she had to find more help so to pull it off. She messaged all of her neighbors to see if their children would want to help.
"Of course, the kids jumped at the opportunity so I got busy posting on my Facebook page and a few other local group pages about our event," Canter said. "Not long after I posted, addition neighbors popped up in the feed asking if they could join in and make baked goods. I was overwhelmed with their generosity and big hearts. My friends at Cafe Portofino donated the to-go boxes, I bought the groceries and everything just came together."
They will serve spaghetti with meat sauce — with a vegetable option upon request — with garlic bread, brownies and cookies. Canter said they have enough food to serve 100 people.
"It has been a rough few years for our kids and I’m extremely proud of them," Canter said. "Before the pandemic we were already a pretty tight knit group in our neighborhood, but during the pandemic we became more like family. For the kids to sacrifice a holiday, to get up early and to forgo outdoor play in the snow for an opportunity to serve our community is heartwarming, but I have to say, I’m not surprised. They are loving kids with big, big hearts."
