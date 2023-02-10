MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Watauga County community members will have a little extra incentive to watch the Super Bowl this year as a Boone native is supporting the flyover during the National Anthem.
During the 2023 Super Bowl National Anthem performance, three Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover. Lt. Ryan Turner, a Boone, North Carolina native, is one of those aircrew supporting the flyover.
The flyover formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from the "Warhawks" of (VFA) 97, and a EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.
Turner graduated from Watauga High School in 2012 and later graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2016.
Skills and values similar to those found in Boone are important to succeed in the military.
“I grew up in a small town, where more often than not, folks worked really hard for a living,” said Turner. “I owe my work ethic to Boone, North Carolina, and the many family members, mentors, teammates, coaches and others who showed me what hard work was, and why it was worth it.”
Turner joined the Navy seven years ago. Today, Turner is currently assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 147.
“Our American way of life is not promised, nor guaranteed,” said Turner. “I joined the Navy to play a part in the defense of our liberties at home and national interests abroad. I sought adventure, camaraderie and challenge — the Navy has provided me an abundance of all three.”
According to Navy officials, naval aviation is the best in the world because of its ability to harness the entire ocean as a runway.
As Turner continues to train and perform missions, he has a great deal of pride serving as a United States naval aviator.
“Ours is a profession of arms, and we stand on the shoulders of giants,” said Turner. “I hope that one day the history books will say our efforts were adequate to stand among them.”
