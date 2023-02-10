LT Turner (VFA-147).jpg

Lt. Ryan Turner graduated from Watauga High School in 2012. 

 Photo courtesy U.S. Navy Outreach

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Watauga County community members will have a little extra incentive to watch the Super Bowl this year as a Boone native is supporting the flyover during the National Anthem. 

During the 2023 Super Bowl National Anthem performance, three Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover. Lt. Ryan Turner, a Boone, North Carolina native, is one of those aircrew supporting the flyover.

