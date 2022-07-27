BOONE — On July 12, 1941, Rufus Edmisten was born in Boone. Little did he know that 30 years later he would be the first person in history to serve a subpoena on a sitting president.
Edmisten grew up on a farm in Boone and graduated from Appalachian High School where he was also a state champion wrestler.
After graduation in 1959, he went down to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before getting a J.D. at the George Washington University Law Center by attending night classes.
During that time, Edmisten — who was also teaching third grade at a private Catholic boys school at the time — was bugging Sen. Sam Ervin from North Carolina. He badly wanted a job with the senator’s office and kept calling his office asking if there was anything he could do.
“Lo and behold, a call came one day and said ‘come over, we want to interview you for a job with Senator Ervin,’” Edmisten said. “I went over there and I was extremely happy.”
They asked him if he could start that fall, which Edmisten said of course he could. So he took his first job with Sen. Ervin’s office on the subcommittee on Constitutional Rights. All the while, he was still taking night classes at George Washington University, which he said was fairly hard.
“I wanted to become a lawyer very badly,” Edmisten said. “I used to skip school to go to the Watauga County Courthouse when they would have one term of federal court a year.”
Edmisten graduated law school in 1968 and became Sen. Ervin’s chief counsel and staff director for his committee on separation of powers at 31 years old.
“Nobody should have a job like that if 31 years old,” Edmisten said. “You don’t know diddly squat. You think you do, though.”
Then, there was “this little thing called the Watergate break-in.”
The Watergate scandal involved attempts by the President Richard Nixon administration to cover up a break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Office Building in Washington, D.C.
By that time, Edmisten was a key member of Sen. Ervin’s staff and was appointed as Deputy Chief Counsel for the Senate Watergate Committee, which was chaired by Sen. Ervin.
Edmisten reflected that back then during those hearings, it really was a nonpartisan committee.
“Things were different back then,” Edmisten said. “It’s unlike the Jan. 6 committee hearings today, which are viewed as very partisan even with the two Republicans on it.”
For the Watergate hearings, Edmisten helped the committee hire people.
“I was the person (Sen. Ervin) depended on to keep the train running,” Edmisten said.
In about a month’s time, the committee hired more than 100 people.
During the hearings, President Nixon was implicated, Edmisten said. And then, a witness disclosed that there was a secret taping system in the White House.
“Well, we knew that this was the big thing,” Edmisten said. “If we got the tapes then we would know whether or not John Dean was telling the truth about implicating President Nixon. Lo and behold we attempted to get the tapes.”
That’s when Edmisten said his little footnote in history begins. They were sitting in Sen. Ervin’s office when the senator said “Rufus, go get the president on the line.”
“That was a very casual comment sort of like go get a loaf of bread,” Edmisten said. “I rang up the White House, I said ‘This is deputy chief counsel Rufus Edmisten and Sen. Ervin would like to speak to the president.”
During those hearings, the president had been saying that the Watergate Committee “was out to get him,” according to Edmisten.
“All of a sudden, this voice comes on,” Edmisten said. “It’s the president himself. He said ‘this is Richard Nixon, Sen. Ervin.’ I was so dumbfounded and so shocked and surprised that I skipped and said, ‘Well, Mr. President, hold on, Sen. Ervin wants to get you.’ Before I finished, I said, ‘sir, I’m sorry. He wants to get you on the phone.’”
Edmisten said that the “colossal mistake,” he made was was very funny in later conversations.
Once Sen. Ervin and President Nixon were on the phone, Edmisten said it wasn’t going well as the president was not going to release the tapes.
A discussion the ensued, Edmisten said, on how they were going to get the tapes.
“And Sen Ervin said, ‘Well, why don’t we subpoena them?’ Well, up until that time, no committee in the Congress had ever subpoena the president,” Edmisten said. “So this was something totally, totally new and the committee voted unanimously to subpoena President Richard Nixon for the tapes. Well, that would have to be served and I chose myself to deliver the subpoena.”
So Edmisten got in a car in 1974 with a whole flank of reporters following and went down to the White House and served the subpoena to the lawyers.
“While I was at it, I did a little tricky thing,” Edmisten said. “I pulled out a little pocket Constitution and said ‘Well, I’ve heard it said that you might need one of these down here too.’ I handed them a Constitution. Sort of a smart aleck thing for a cow milking farm boy from Boone to do. But they all laughed at it.”
Rufus Edmisten, the farm boy from Boone, became the first person to ever subpoena a president on behalf of a Congressional committee.
When Edmisten was in the car headed to the White House, he knew it was big.
“I didn’t quite realize it until I got in that car and we were going down Pennsylvania Avenue, that here’s this little country boy from Boone doing something that hadn’t been done before,” Edmisten said.
Edmisten credits his role in the Watergate hearings as a turning point for his life. After the hearings, he was elected North Carolina Attorney General in 1974 and served in that post for 10 years. He was then the Democratic nominee for North Carolina governor in 1984, but lost. In 1988 and in 1992, Edmisten was elected as Secretary of State for North Carolina.
With all those jobs and elections, he said he was too busy to really think about Watergate and reflect on it until this year, which marked 50 years. But even reflecting in 2022, he still gives credit his roots and lessons he learned in Boone.
“I came from a family that believed very much in helping others. My whole life revolved around working on the farm, going to the Three Forks Baptist Church and high school activities,” Edmisten said. “The one thing that my father and mother taught us was to be civil. To have civility and to have empathy for people. I thought that served me very well all during my Watergate career, and my public office career. I attribute that to my upbringing in Watauga County.
“We were also taught that you should not only show empathy with people, try to put yourself in their shoes and listen to what people have to say. And also to thank those who helped you get where you are. Those are lessons I tried to keep during Watergate and during my public career, and they have served me very well throughout the whole time.”
Right before his interview with the Watauga Democrat, Edmisten gave a speech to a group of young people about the lessons of Watergate. He said he told them that there needs to be an open government and that the press is not an enemy of the people. He said they needed more people like Sam Ervin in the government. Rufus Edmisten also has a book titled “That’s Rufus: A memoir of Tar Heel Politics, Watergate and Public Life” that delve deeper into growing up in Boone and his experiences once leaving. Edmisten currently lives in Raleigh, but still comes to Boone — most recently as one of the grand marshals for the Boone July Fourth Parade.
