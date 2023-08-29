Department of Justice logo (web)

CHARLOTTE — A Boone man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges. 

Jason I. Kendrick, 44, of Boone, was sentenced today to 70 months in prison for possession of child pornography, Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced on Aug. 29. U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell also ordered Kendrick to serve a lifetime of supervised release and to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.

  

