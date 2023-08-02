Department of Justice logo (web)

CHARLOTTE — A Boone man was sentenced to prison after he pled guilty to possession of child pornography.

Stephen A. Hill, 75, of Boone, was sentenced late yesterday to 48 months in prison for possession of child pornography, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

  

