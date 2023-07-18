Watauga Co. Sheriff's Office logo

BOONE — A Boone man was arrested and charged with statutory rape of a child.

According to the arrest report, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Cameron J. Watts, 20, of Boone, with statutory rape of a child on July 11. Watts was issued an Aug. 18 court date and a $1,000,000 secured bond.

CAMERON J WATT.jpg

Cameron J. Watt
  

