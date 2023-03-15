BRISTOL — A Boone man is facing multiple charges including solicitation of a minor.
Casey A. Miller, 34, of Boone, was charged with one count of solicitation of a minor, one count of patronizing prostitution of a minor and one count of simple possession/casual exchange. Miller was issued $50,000 bond, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
A two-day undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Bristol Police Department, the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the 2nd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, and the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force has resulted in the arrest of 11 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.
Over a two-day period beginning March 9th, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.
“Because of the hard work and determination of the officers involved in this investigation and others like them who serve our community, the predators driving the demand for human trafficking can no longer hide in the shadows of the internet,” said Bristol Tennessee Police Department Chief Matt Austin. “This operation sends the strong message that we remain vigilant and committed to the safety of our children. Be assured that the Bristol Tennessee Police Department will continue to commit its full resources to protecting our children and making sure those who harm or exploit them are held accountable.”
Information about human trafficking and law enforcement’s actions to address the issue in Tennessee can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.
The following are the 10 other men arrested during the operation:
Johnathan M. Campbell (DOB: 11/2/92), Johnson City: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor, two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor and one count of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. $50,000 bond.
James S. Samples (DOB: 9/28/72), Hurricane, WV: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
Isaac D. Addo (DOB: 11/26/84), Johnson City: One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
George C. Lopez (DOB: 3/10/94), Morristown: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
Adonius D. Fields (DOB: 1/17/98), Johnson City: One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
Stacy R. Harrington (DOB: 3/18/74), Blountville: One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
Ismael V. Arzate (DOB: 6/17/90), Weaverville, NC: One count of Solicitation of a Minor and one count of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
Paul B. Alley (DOB: 9/29/80), Hellier, KY: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
Carlos P. Jose (DOB: 2/11/93), Johnson City: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
Bruce M. Byrd (DOB: 3/12/83), Spartanburg, SC: Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor. $50,000 bond.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.