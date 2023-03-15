Casey Miller

Casey A. Miller

 Photo courtesy TBI

BRISTOL — A Boone man is facing multiple charges including solicitation of a minor.

Casey A. Miller, 34, of Boone, was charged with one count of solicitation of a minor, one count of patronizing prostitution of a minor and one count of simple possession/casual exchange. Miller was issued $50,000 bond, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

