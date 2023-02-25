Jacob E. Kilgore

Jacob E. Kilgore

 Photo courtesy Boone Police Department

BOONE — The Boone Police Department has arrested and charged a local man with seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. 

On Thursday, Feb. 23, the Boone Police Department, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation of a Boone man for the possession and distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.