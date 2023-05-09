BOONE — The Boone Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man and charged him with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to court documents, Zachary D. Umstead, 20, of Boone, was charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to court documents, the second-degree exploitation charge stems from an incident on Nov. 8, 2022, where Umstead allegedly “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did distribute to an unknown Snapchat user material containing a visual representation” of a female minor between 9 to 11 years of age “engaged in sexual activity” in a video.
The third-degree charges stem from a Feb. 16, 2023, incident where Umstead allegedly “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did possess material containing a visual representation” of a female minor between 9 to 11 years old “engaged in sexual activity,” according to court documents. The third count of the three third-degree charges was similar, but the female minor was 8 to 10 years old in the image, according to court documents.
Umstead was issued a June 26 court date and a $25,000 secured bond.
