BOONE — Boone local Ashley Winecoff placed second in the Women’s Downhill Skateboarding Championships hosted by World Skate — a competition featuring skaters from around the world.

Winecoff, a USA Downhill Skateboarding Team member, travelled to San Juan, Argentina in early November to race against 32 qualifying top-ranked women downhill skateboarders. The race involved riding just under a mile through hairpin bends on Punta Negra Dam Road.

Ashley Winecoff embraced fellow teammate Loryn Roberson.
Ashley Winecoff celebrates her placement, held up by friends Nathaniel Chappelle, Daniel Minsky and Max Capps.
Emily Pross and Ashley Winecoff from Team USA place first and second with Dutch competitor Lisa Peters coming in third.

