BOONE — In remembrance of Watauga County Sheriff Office’s Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox, all town buildings in Boone will be adorned with blue lights for the month of April.
April 28 will mark the two year anniversary of a shooting that killed both officers. On April 28, 2021, WCSO Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox were killed in a standoff that included the deaths of Michelle Ligon and George Ligon. Isaac Barnes, the son of Michelle Ligon and stepson to George Ligon, was also killed.
Fox died at the scene and Ward died after being airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment, according to the WCSO. The standoff lasted 13 hours.
Boone is also asking that all businesses and those who wish to participate to shine blue lights outside of their properties for the month of April.
Blue bulbs can be purchased at both New River Building Supply and Watauga Building Supply in Boone.
Visit the Back Our Blue Watauga Facebook page for more information.
