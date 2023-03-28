Ward, Fox together

(Left) Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox (right) of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office were killed in the line of duty on April 28.

BOONE — In remembrance of Watauga County Sheriff Office’s Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox, all town buildings in Boone will be adorned with blue lights for the month of April.

April 28 will mark the two year anniversary of a shooting that killed both officers. On April 28, 2021, WCSO Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox were killed in a standoff that included the deaths of Michelle Ligon and George Ligon. Isaac Barnes, the son of Michelle Ligon and stepson to George Ligon, was also killed.

Back Our Blue Watauga Poster

