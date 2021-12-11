BOONE — The Boone Holiday is still moving forward as of 1 p.m. as storms are expected to impact parts of the High Country. on Dec. 11.
Town of Boone Cultural Resources Director Mark Freed said if it pours or lightnings, the town may call the parade off.
"We are hopeful to get it through before the storm," Freed said.
The 2021 town of Boone Holiday Parade will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. The parade will travel east on King Street through Downtown Boone, starting at Poplar Grove Connector and will finish at Hardin Street in App State’s Legends lot.
