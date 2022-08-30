property-2.jpg

The property features 2,000 feet of frontage along the Middle Fork New River and will be known as Boone Gorge Park

 Photo submitted

WATAUGA — Gov. Roy Cooper announced today the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund will award over $17 million in grants to fund 39 local parks and recreation projects across the state. The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority approved the grants at its meeting held on Aug. 26 at the Nature Research Center in Raleigh.

“Our parks and recreation areas are so valuable to our communities and they’ve become more popular than ever,” Governor Cooper said. “These projects we’re funding today will give people even more opportunities in North Carolina to build healthier and happier lives.”

Blue Ridge Conservancy secures property for recreation and access on Middle Fork Greenway

