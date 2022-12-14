BOONE — The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund recently awarded $500,000 toward the development of Boone Gorge Park. This park and one-mile section of the Middle Fork Greenway is currently in the design, engineering, and permitting phase, and will connect to Watauga Medical Center and the Boone Greenway.

“We are so excited to have the continued support of the state for the greenway,” says MFG Director Wendy Patoprsty. “Every dollar that is given to the MFG over the next year will match the PARTF grant and a few other state grants going towards putting the next mile of trail on the ground.”

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.