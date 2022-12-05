Tree lighting

A crowd admires the solar tree lighting. 

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — Downtown Boone got in the holiday spirit after a Festive First Friday saw the lighting of the solar tree and a menorah in front of the Jones House. 

The lightings took place as part of the monthly first Friday events in downtown Boone. 

festive first friday 1

Rabbi Alty Weinreb led the Menorah Lighting during the Festive First Friday event at the Jones House. 
festive first friday 2

Rabbi Alty Weinreb led Town Council Member Todd Carter in lighting a candle on the Menorah. 

The 2022 downtown Boone Solar Tree Lighting. 

