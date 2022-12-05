BOONE — Downtown Boone got in the holiday spirit after a Festive First Friday saw the lighting of the solar tree and a menorah in front of the Jones House.
The lightings took place as part of the monthly first Friday events in downtown Boone.
Before the lighting of the large evergreen Christmas Tree, a Menorah lighting ceremony was held.
The lighting of the red, white and blue patriotic menorah was led by Temple of the High Country Rabbi Alty Weinreb.
"In the First Amendment, every citizen is guaranteed the right to worship freely, no matter their religion, and tonight we are blessed to be lighting this gorgeous American Flag Menorah," Weinreb said. "While we celebrate, we recognize that these are difficult times for many families and the final weeks of the year, some may feel disheartened or even discouraged. I can think of at least one reason to be hopeful — that we gather here in downtown Boone as citizens of the greatest country in the world and heirs to the blessings of freedom and liberty."
Menorah creators Michael and Bonnie Berkowics are nationally recognized artists who created the menorahs that resided in the lobbies of the Twin Towers each Hanukkah season and one that is now displayed in the World Trade Center Transportation Hub Oculus each December.
Following the lighting of the menorah, Weinred led the crowd in singing Woody Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land" to further represent the unity of the community at the event.
After performances by the Watauga High School Choir's, the Solar Tree Lighting ceremony was held hosted in part by AppState STBE's Solar Club.
Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle was on hand to give a countdown to the lighting of the tree. Afterward, he spoke about the community of Boone and what it was like to gather with everyone in the holiday spirit.
"This is community," Futrelle said. "We have shown how amazing and beautiful and inclusive and joyous we are to be the community that we are. I just couldn't be more proud. From the lighting of the menorah to our wonderful young people with their choir to lighting the solar tree, it's just amazing. This is Boone in the holiday and I love it."
Watauga County Commissioner Charlie Wallin was also on hand during the lighting. He said it was amazing to see all the people — tourists and locals alike — at the event.
"This this whole atmosphere here in this town is just wonderful," Wallin said. "We had it at Thanksgiving in Blowing Rock and now we got it here in Boone. You can't get more community spirit than we've got in both of these towns."
