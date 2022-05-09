Boone Fire logo (web)

BOONE — Over the next few weeks, Boone Fire Department will be conducting several live burn trainings on Marich Lane in the area of Perkinsville Drive and Clawson Street.

Significant fire and smoke will be visible in the area of 421 S, 194 N and New Market Centre during the live burn trainings. Boone Fire urges motorists to use caution when driving in the area. There will be multiple fire apparatus and firefighters parked in the area.

Boone Fire asks that the community watch for moving firefighters and apparatus and pay attention to other motorists.

“Remember to always slow down and move over for emergency vehicles stopped in the road,” Boone Fire stated in a press release.

