BOONE — The Boone Fire Department saved two animals from an apartment fire in late February.
On Feb. 19, the department was dispatched to a possible apartment fire at the Kingswood Condos on East King Street. Callers advised 911 dispatchers that the was a smoke detector sounding and smoke coming out from around the door of an apartment unit, according to Boone Fire.
Car 3 — the B shift battalion chief — arrived on scene first and established command. The chief was able to force entry into the apartment where he was met with smoke banked down close to the floor, according to Boone Fire.
Boone Fire's Ladder 1 then arrived to the side of the structure and pulled a 1 3/4 fire attack line. Boone fire personnel from Ladder 1 and from Engine 6 made their way through the apartment and extinguished the fire in a back bedroom.
According to Boone Fire Assistant Chief Mike Teague, the fire was accidental in nature, and the cause is undetermined at this time.
BFD personnel saved a dog and a cat and no injuries were reported. Multiple Boone Fire personnel and apparatus responded.
