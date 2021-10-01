BOONE — The Boone Fire Department responded to a call at the Boone Mall, located at 1180 Blowing Rock Rd, for a structure fire around 2 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Boone Fire Chief Jimmy Isaacs said it was an HVAC malfunction that caused an odor. The mall was evacuated while Boone Fire investigated. Community members were let back into the mall around 2:50 p.m.
Boone Fire, the fire marshal and Boone Police responded to the incident.
