Hokkaido Fire

Boone Fire crews at the scene of the fire on June 24.

 Photo courtesy Boone Fire

BOONE — The Boone Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at Hokkaido on Watauga Village Drive at 4 a.m. on June 24.

According to Boone Fire, Staton 2 was alerted to an automatic fire alarm activation on Watauga Village Drive. Engine 6 arrived to find the sprinkler system activated and smoke coming from a restaurant. The captain on the scene immediately upgraded the incident to a working structure fire, according to BFD.

  

