Boone Fire logo (web)

BOONE —  The Boone Fire Department wants community members to do their part to reduce deaths of children and pets in vehicles from heatstroke.

According to Boone Fire, a child dies from heatstroke in a vehicle every 10 days on average. In more than half of these deaths, the caregiver forgot the child was in the car. As of July 14, 2022, at least 11 children and 25 pets have died in hot cars this year, according to Boone Fire. 

Temperatures inside vehicles can rise as much as 20 degrees in just 10 minutes and can reach a scorching 130 to 172 degrees, Boone Fire stated in a release. Young children are at higher risk of heatstroke because their body’s core temperature can increase up 3 to 5 times faster than an adult’s. Heatstroke in children can occur at 104 degrees.

Children can be so peaceful and quiet that a parent or caregiver can forget they are in the car. It can be tempting to not wake a child for a quick trip into the store, Boone Fire stated. Other times, children play in unlocked cars becoming trapped inside and overcome by the heat. Heatstroke in vehicles can also occur on cooler days, according to Boone Fire. 

To prevent deaths from heatstroke, remember to ACT.

  • Avoid heatstroke related injury and death by never leaving a child or pet alone in a car, not even for a minute. And make sure to keep your car locked when you are not inside so kids don’t get in on their own.
  • Create reminders. Keep a stuffed animal or other memento in your child’s car seat when it’s empty, and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat. Or place and secure your phone, briefcase or purse in the backseat when traveling with your child.
  • Take action. If you see a child or pet alone in a car, call 911. Emergency personnel want you to call as they are trained to respond to these situations.

More information can be located at www.safekids.org/safetytips/field_risks/heatstroke or www.kidsandcars.org/2022-hot-car-deaths/.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.