BOONE — The Boone Fire Department wants community members to do their part to reduce deaths of children and pets in vehicles from heatstroke.
According to Boone Fire, a child dies from heatstroke in a vehicle every 10 days on average. In more than half of these deaths, the caregiver forgot the child was in the car. As of July 14, 2022, at least 11 children and 25 pets have died in hot cars this year, according to Boone Fire.
Temperatures inside vehicles can rise as much as 20 degrees in just 10 minutes and can reach a scorching 130 to 172 degrees, Boone Fire stated in a release. Young children are at higher risk of heatstroke because their body’s core temperature can increase up 3 to 5 times faster than an adult’s. Heatstroke in children can occur at 104 degrees.
Children can be so peaceful and quiet that a parent or caregiver can forget they are in the car. It can be tempting to not wake a child for a quick trip into the store, Boone Fire stated. Other times, children play in unlocked cars becoming trapped inside and overcome by the heat. Heatstroke in vehicles can also occur on cooler days, according to Boone Fire.
To prevent deaths from heatstroke, remember to ACT.
Avoid heatstroke related injury and death by never leaving a child or pet alone in a car, not even for a minute. And make sure to keep your car locked when you are not inside so kids don’t get in on their own.
Create reminders. Keep a stuffed animal or other memento in your child’s car seat when it’s empty, and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat. Or place and secure your phone, briefcase or purse in the backseat when traveling with your child.
Take action. If you see a child or pet alone in a car, call 911. Emergency personnel want you to call as they are trained to respond to these situations.
