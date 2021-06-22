BOONE – As the Fourth of July approaches, Boone Fire Department is reminding community members to be fire smart.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, nearly 13,000 Americans are injured by fireworks annually with an average of eight deaths ranging in age from 4 to 57. Sparklers are one of the leading causes of injuries and can burn at 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit — hot enough to melt glass.
Boone Fire recommends community members consider giving children glow sticks instead of sparklers.
The best way to enjoy fireworks is to visit public fireworks displays put on by professionals who know how to safely handle fireworks. However, if community members choose to use fireworks, Boone Fire wants people to remember these safety tips:
- Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.
- Never stand directly over fireworks when lighting.
- Never light fireworks indoors.
- Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
- Do not wear loose clothing while using fireworks
- Always stand several feet away from a lit firework.
- Always read the directions and warning labels on fireworks.
- Always keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of fire.
The town of Boone will launch a professional fireworks show on July 4 in the area of Clawson/Burnley Park and the Watauga Community Recreation Center. Other large shows in the area on July 4 will be held at Tweetsie Railroad, Beech Mountain and Sugar Mountain.
If community members choose to use your own fireworks, only use fireworks that are sold legally in North Carolina. The following types of fireworks are illegal in North Carolina:
- Anything that explodes or is projected into the air
- Firecrackers
- Rockets
- Roman candles
- Aerial fireworks
Boone Fire asks that community members always supervise children around fireworks, remember to always have a fire extinguisher nearby, make sure everyone knows to "stop, drop, and roll" if an article of clothing catches fire and to dial 911 if a burn warrants medical attention.
