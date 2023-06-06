Boone Fire logo (web)

BOONE — Now that it is warm enough to get out and enjoy the waters of Watauga County, the Boone Fire Department wants to share the following information about water safety, especially since drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional death in the United States.

Every day an average of 10 people die from unintentional drowning. It only takes a few seconds, according to Boone Fire. Children and weak swimmers can drown in the time it takes to reply to a text. Death and injury from drownings occur daily in pools, hot tubs, bathtubs, buckets, lakes, rivers, streams, and oceans. According to Boone Fire, it could take only a few teaspoons of water to drown.

