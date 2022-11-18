Boone Fire logo (web)

BOONE — As the temperature outside drops, Boone families take to the indoors to keep safe and warm. What they may not realize is that turning up the heat can increase the risk of home heating fires, according to Boone Fire. 

According to the National Fire Protection Association, half of all home-heating fires occur during the winter months. On average, NFPA research shows that heating equipment is involved in more than 56,000 reported U.S. home structure fires per year, with associated losses of more than 470 civilian deaths, more than 1,490 civilian injuries and roughly $1 billion in direct property damage per year.

