CALDWELL — Boone Fire unites were deployed to Caldwell County on the morning of April 25 to assist in a land search of a missing mother and her 8-year-old son who were hiking in the Harper Creek Trail area.
According to Caldwell County Emergency Services, the mother and son had split from their family at the trailhead at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday and never met back with the rest of their family. Both the mother and son were found and were doing well.
Boone Fire posted on Facebook that they helped in the search for more than five hours in steep, rocky terrain until the mother and son were found.
"After learning of the successful outcome, our personnel stopped to take a picture in the beautiful mountain scenery," Boone Fire posted on Facebook.
Capt. Matt Krause, Capt. Kyle Hassler, firefighter Daniel Brown and Watauga County Asst. Fire Marshal Mike Snider (also a Boone Fire Volunteer Firefighter) responded to the search.
Caldwell County Emergency Services stated that crews from 19 agencies helped with the more than 15 hour search.
Along with Boone Fire, Blowing Rock Fire and Rescue and Watauga County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management helped with the search, according to Caldwell County Emergency Services.
