BOONE — As the Fourth of July approaches, Boone Fire Department wants to remind community members to be fire smart.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, nearly 13,000 Americans are injured by fireworks annually with an average of 8 deaths ranging in age from 4 to 57. Sparklers are one of the leading causes of injuries and can burn at 2,000 degrees F — hot enough to melt glass. Consider giving children glow sticks instead of sparklers.
The best way to enjoy fireworks is to visit public fireworks displays put on by professionals who know how to safely handle fireworks. However, if community members choose to use fireworks, Boone Fire wants the community to remember these important safety tips.
Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.
Never stand directly over fireworks when lighting.
Never light fireworks indoors.
Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
Do not wear loose clothing while using fireworks.
Always stand several feet away from a lit firework.
Always read the directions and warning labels on fireworks.
Always keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of fire.
The Town of Boone will launch a professional fireworks show on July 3 in the area of Clawson/Burnley Park and the Watauga County Recreation Center. Beech Mountain’s show is July 2. Tweetsie and Sugar Mountain will have shows on July 4.
Only use fireworks that are sold legally in North Carolina. The following types of fireworks are illegal in North Carolina.
Anything that explodes or is projected into the air
Firecrackers
Rockets
Roman Candles
Aerial fireworks
As always, supervise children around fireworks, remember to always have a fire extinguisher nearby, make sure everyone knows to Stop, Drop, and Roll if your clothing catches fire and dial 911 if a burn warrants medical attention.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.