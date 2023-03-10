BOONE — At 2 a.m. on March 12, Daylight Savings Time begins with clocks "springing" forward an hour.
The Boone Fire Department is recommending community members test all smoke alarms and Carbon Monoxide alarms, and replace batteries in all these devices every year when the clocks change.
Smoke Alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan, according to Boone Fire. Fires in modern homes burn hotter and faster than in the past and a person may only have a few minutes to escape safely. When there is a fire, smoke spreads fast and working smoke alarms can give an early warning to get outside quickly. In addition to testing alarms and changing batteries, here are other tips:
- Closed doors slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire. Sleep with bedroom doors closed. Install smoke alarms in every sleeping room and outside each separate sleeping area. Install alarms on every level of the home including the basement. In new construction, smoke alarms should be interconnected so that when one alarm sounds, they all sound.
- Large homes may need extra alarms.
- Test all alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.
- Smoke alarms should be on the ceiling or high on a wall. Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet away from the stove.
- There are special alarms for people who are hard-of-hearing and deaf.
- Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old. Writing the expiration date on the outside of the alarm will help you determine replacement date from the ground without the need for ladders.
- Some newer alarms have lifetime batteries. These detectors are more expensive, but are a good choice for rooms with high ceilings. They will eliminate the need for tall ladders and labor expenses twice a year compared to conventional replaceable battery alarms. Alarms with replaceable batteries are disposed of and replaced when the alarm indicates the battery is dying.
- Home Fire Escape Plans are a crucial tool to keep your family safe in an emergency. Smoke and CO alarms are an important part of these plans. Please take the time to review your Home Fire Escape Plan with ALL members of the family. Practice your plan regularly and remember to practice at different times of the day and in different weather conditions.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is also urging drivers to prepare for the time shift and be cautious behind the wheel.
With the change, it will remain darker longer in the morning, and motorists need to be well rested and prepared to drive cautiously.
To account to for the time difference, people who expect to drive on Sunday should make sure to go to bed an hour before they normally would.
Drivers should also prepare for morning commutes to be darker, as the sun rises and sets later in the day. To stay safe while driving in the dark, follow these important reminders:
- Ensure your vehicle’s exterior and interior lights are working properly.
- Stay alert for bicyclists and pedestrians.
- Keep your windshield clean to improve visibility.
- Be well rested and never drive drowsy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.