BOONE — With the recent winter storm, you or your snow removal contractor may have covered a hydrant with snow when plowing or shoveling around a property.
Now is the time to clear out around a hydrant near a property or business, Boone Fire stated in a release. As the temperature dips this evening and in the nights ahead, the fresh wet snow will freeze solid. The ice will be more difficult to clear. Boone Fire is asking residents to please clear an area 3 feet in diameter around any hydrant near their property or business and make sure it is still visible from the street.
Please follow these same steps for future storms. When spring arrives, make sure there are no trees, shrubs, fences or other items within this same 3-foot diameter around a hydrant.
Water is the No. 1 weapon to extinguish fire on your property and every second counts, Boone Fire stated. Valuable efforts now from community members will save Boone Fire time locating, accessing and using the hydrant when needed. It could mean the difference in protecting a home.
