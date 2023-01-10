Boone Fire Training 1

Assistant Chief Mike Teague and Chief Jimmy Isaacs look on as the house burns down after a training.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — The Boone Fire Department had a record-breaking 2022.

According to the department, BFD had the most calls in its history with 2,498 calls for service. The downtown Boone station — Station 1 — had more than 1,000 calls and was the busiest.

fire 8

Ladder 1, from Boone Fire, was used to help contain the Cobble Creek Lumbar Fire.

