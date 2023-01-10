BOONE — The Boone Fire Department had a record-breaking 2022.
According to the department, BFD had the most calls in its history with 2,498 calls for service. The downtown Boone station — Station 1 — had more than 1,000 calls and was the busiest.
The overall busiest month for BFD was December, which had 327 calls, and accounted for approximately 13% of all calls.
The longest response of the year was when Ladder 1 — out of Station 1 — responded to the Cobble Creek Lumber Fire in West Jefferson on Aug. 30. More than 130 people were on that fire scene and “several million” gallons of water were used. Along with Boone, Meat Camp and Deep Gap responded to the fire.
Also in 2022, Boone Fire added three firefighter positions to bring its total to nine firefighters per shift and a total of 32 full time personnel and nine volunteer firefighters.
Seven BFD members completed Hazardous Materials Technician class and another seven members completed the North Carolina Technical Rescue: Water Rescue Series. The completion of those classes bring the total Haz-Mat Technicians to 10 and 33 members who are water rescued certified as of the end of 2022.
Boone Fire also conducted more than 2,000 fire inspections and pre-fire plans.
BFD fire prevention staff also reached 1,447 students through 38 programs at local schools and installed 30 car seats, reached 375 people through fire extinguisher programs and worked on 178 construction projects, according to the department.
