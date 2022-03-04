BOONE — The Boone Fire Department responded to a working structure fire at a single-family residence on March 3 at 12:48 p.m. in the downtown Boone area.
Boone Fire Chief Jimmy Isaacs arrived within 3 minutes of dispatch and advised that it was a working structure fire in a single-family residence, according to a post on the Boone Fire Department's Facebook page. Fire was showing from a "Delta" side window and advancing through the house to the front porch.
Engine 8, out of Fire Station 1, arrived shortly after Chief Isaacs and started a transitional attack by hitting the fire from the "Delta" side window and then advancing the hose line through the front door.
The fire consumed the kitchen, living room and a back bedroom of the house, according to Boone Fire.
Boone Fire Investigators completed the fire investigation and found that the fire was started due to smoking, according to Boone Fire.
Responding Apparatus included Engine 8, Engine 6, Engine 4, Tanker 1, Car 21, Car 22, Car 2, Car 4 and numerous off-duty firefighters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.