BOONE — Boone Fire Department responded to the scene of a structure fire call at the Watauga County landfill on Dec. 27 at approximately 8 p.m.
The fire was in transfer station 2 and was in the trash. The fire was under control by 10 p.m. A bulldozer could be seen moving trash out of the building with Boone Fire then spraying the trash pile with water. The call was located at 463 Landfill Road.
Watauga County Emergency Management Director Will Holt said the fire is under investigation by Boone Fire and the Watauga County Fire Marshal.
The Watauga County Sheriff's Office, Watauga Medics, Watauga County Emergency Management and the Watauga County Fire Marshal also responded to the scene.
The Watauga Democrat will update this story as more information becomes available.
