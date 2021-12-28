BOONE — Boone Fire Department responded to the scene of a structure fire call at the Watauga County Landfill, on 463 Landfill Rd., on Dec. 27.
The first arriving fire engine and crew noted sounds of fire coming from the transfer station building as they were accessing the facility from the gate, according to Boone Fire. Once the crew got to the transfer station, heave fire was encountered inside.
Boone Fire stated a large amount of trash was on fire inside the structure and was threatening two heavy front end loaders and a tractor trailer parked inside.
To control the fire, Boone Fire used a deck gun mounted on the fire engine through the open garage door to perform initial knock down of the fire. A firefighter then entered the structure and removed the front end loaders and with assistance from a the fire department, a county employee entered the lower section of the building to remove the tractor trailer.
Boone Fire stated ventilation was performed to remove smoke and increase visibility in the structure so fire crews could continue fire suppression. Boone Fire also used the front end loader to remove smoldering trash and it was spread outside for full extinguishment.
Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt said Boone Fire and the Watauga County Fire Marshals are investigating the fire. The fire cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, according to Boone Fire.
The initial call was a fire alarm dispatched at 8:07 p.m. and the structure fire call was dispatched at 8:21 p.m. The fire was controlled by 9:30 p.m. and the Boone Fire Department cleared the scene by 11:30 p.m.
The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Watauga Medics, Watauga County Emergency Management and the Watauga County Fire Marshal also responded to the scene.
The Watauga Democrat will update this story as more information becomes available.
