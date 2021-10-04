BOONE — The Boone Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years — to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
“The campaign for this year will push for everyone to test all their smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarms,” said Fire Prevention Captain Jacob Burleson. “We want everyone to know what sounds these devices make and what to do when they hear them.”
Fire Prevention Week commemorates the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 which killed over 250 people, burned over 2,000 acres, destroyed more than 17,400 structures and left 100,000 homeless. Since 1922, Fire Prevention Week has been observed on the Sunday through Saturday period in which Oct. 9 falls.
Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 3-9.
Smoke Alarm Tips
- A continued set of three loud beeps means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.
- A single “chirp” every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
- Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and must be replaced.
- All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
Carbon Monoxide (CO) Alarm Tips
- A continuous set of four loud beeps means carbon monoxide is present in your home. Go outside, call 9-1-1 and stay outside.
- A single chirp every 30 to 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
- Chirping that continues after the battery is replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and must be changed.
- CO alarms also have an “end of life” sound that varies by manufacturer. When you hear this sound the device must be replaced.
Other Tips
- Low frequency, visual devices or bed shakers can aid a person with hearing impairments.
- Sleeping with mobility device, glasses and phone close to the bed is advised.
- Keeping all pathways such as halls and stairs lit with night lights and free of clutter will aid everyone in getting out safely.
Boone Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!”
“We want everyone in the household to participate in this year’s campaign and test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors,” Burleson said. “This will ensure all members of the family know the sounds these devices make and what they mean. Please take time now to replace your batteries and test your alarms.”
In October, Boone Fire Department will provide fun learning materials for pre-K through 8th grade students at schools in the Boone Fire district to support this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” Parents are encouraged to review these materials and participate in the fun activities included in the literature with their children.
To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Boone, please contact Boone Fire Department at (828) 268-6180. For general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.
