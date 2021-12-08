BOONE — Boone Fire Department wants the community to have a safe Christmas as more than 25 percent of home Christmas tree fires are caused by an electrical problem.
Another 25 percent is caused by trees too close to a heat source, according to Boone Fire. Although Christmas tree fires are not common, when they do occur, Boone Fore stated they are more likely to be serious.
The department wants community members to keep the following tips in mind when selecting, placing and lighting a Christmas tree.
Picking the tree
Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched.
The trunk should be sticky to the touch and branches should not easily snap when bent.
Placing the tree
Before placing the tree in the stand, cut 2” from the base of the trunk.
Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights.
Make sure the tree does not block an exit.
Add water to the tree stand and add more water daily.
Lighting the tree
Use lights that have the label of a recognized testing laboratory. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use.
Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect.
Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving the home or going to bed.
Never use lit candles to decorate the tree
Artificial trees
Artificial trees and decorations should be labeled, certified, or identified by the manufacturer as fire-retardant or flame-resistant.
After Christmas
Boone Fire would like everyone to get rid of the tree after Christmas or when it is dry. Dried out trees are a fire hazard and should not be left in the home, garage, or placed outside against the home. Check with your local community to find a recycling program. Bring all outdoor Christmas lights inside for storage after the holidays to prevent hazards and make them last longer.
For questions and other safety tips contact Boone Fire Department at (828) 268-6180 or visit the National Fire Protection Association at www.nfpa.org.
