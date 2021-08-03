BOONE — The Boone Fire Department wants everyone to do their part to reduce deaths of children and pets in vehicles from heatstroke.
On average a child dies from heatstroke in a vehicle every 10 days. In over half of these deaths, the caregiver forgot the child was in the car, according to the Boone Fire Department.
Temperatures inside vehicles can rise as much as 20 degrees in just 10 minutes. Young children are at higher risk of heatstroke because their bodies heat up three to five times faster than an adult’s.
“Children can be so peaceful and quiet that we forget they are in the car,” Boone Fire stated in a press release. “It can be tempting to not wake a child for a quick trip into the store. Other times children play in unlocked cars becoming trapped inside and overcome by the heat. Heatstroke in vehicles can also occur on cooler days.”
To prevent deaths from heatstroke, remember to ACT:
- Avoid heatstroke-related injury and death by never leaving a child or pet alone in a car, not even for a minute. Make sure to keep the car locked when you are not inside so kids don’t get in on their own.
- Create reminders. Keep a stuffed animal or other memento in a child’s car seat when it’s empty, and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when a child is in the back seat. Community m
- embers can also place and secure their phone, briefcase or purse in the backseat when traveling with their child.
- Take action. If a child or pet is observed to be alone in a car, call 911. Emergency personnel want community members to call as they are trained to respond to these situations.
For more information, contact Boone Fire or visit Safe Kids Worldwide at www.safekids.org/safetytips/field_risks/heatstroke.
