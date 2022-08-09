BOONE — The Boone Fire Department has announced new days and times for child passenger safety seat check and installations for community members who want to utilize the service.
These checks and installs can be done Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday afternoons from 1-5 p.m. This is by appointment only. Those interested in the service can call the Boone Fire Department at (828) 268-6180 to make an appointment.
North Carolina Child Passenger Safety Laws Children younger than age 8 and who weigh less than 80 pounds must be in a car seat or booster seat.
Children younger than age 5 and who weigh less than 40 pounds must be in the rear seat.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that:
Children should be rear facing as long as possible, at least until age 2. Younger children are safer when rear-facing.
When your child reaches the weight limit for rear-facing they should be moved to a forward facing seat that uses a harness system. Keep your child in the forward facing seat with a harness until they are big enough and mature enough to ride in a booster seat with the seat belt fitting correctly.
When using a booster seat the seat belt should lay across the hips (not belly) and at the collar bone. Use the booster seat until your child can sit on the vehicle seat with the seat belt at the correct body position.
It is recommended that children ride in the rear seat until age 12.
For more information, call the Boone Fire Department at (828) 268-6180.
