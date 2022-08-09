Boone Fire logo (web)

BOONE — The Boone Fire Department has announced new days and times for child passenger safety seat check and installations for community members who want to utilize the service.

These checks and installs can be done Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursday afternoons from 1-5 p.m. This is by appointment only. Those interested in the service can call the Boone Fire Department at (828) 268-6180 to make an appointment.

