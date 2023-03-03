BOONE — Fairgrounds Raceway in Boone has officially released its 2023 schedule, with the opening weekend of races set for Saturday, May 6. The track will be open and ready for practices on two Saturdays in April — April 15 and April 29.
The rest of May will feature a Mother’s Day Celebration Race on Saturday, May 13, a full day of racing on Saturday, May 20 and a Memorial Day Celebration Race on Monday, May 29.
June will feature three Saturday races on the schedule. Racers hit the track on June 10 and June 17 for a Father’s Day Celebration Race and wrap up the month on June 24.
The race schedule for July is jam-packed with races on all five Saturdays in the month. July 1 will mark the American Racers Modifieds event and July 15 will be a Family Day Celebration. Races will also be held on July 8, July 22 and July 29.
The month of August will feature three races. On Aug. 5, fans will get a chance to meet their favorite drivers as part of a special meet-and-greet race day event. Races are also on the schedule for Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.
The season's final two races are currently scheduled for a Labor Day Celebration Race on Monday, Sept. 4 and a Halloween Havoc Race on Saturday, Oct. 21.
